Red Balloon Review

Red Balloon doesn’t waste any time tugging at your heartstrings.
The film follows Tim (Gord Rand), a father struggling with coming to terms with his young son Devon’s (Etienne Kellici) illness. Tim finds solace in his strict daily routine of taking an intense morning run and bringing home a red balloon for his bedridden child.
We follow Tim on his impossible journey, slowly accepting that Devon’s fate is out of his hands.
Red Balloon comes from director Avi Federgreen, a staple of the Canadian film industry. Federgreen has produced over 80 titles throughout his career, and Red Balloon is his directorial debut short film.
Federgreen and screenwriter Lauren Greenwood make the most out of the film’s brisk runtime, crafting a touching tale of heartache and ever-lasting love.
Cinematographer Christoph Benfey photographs the material with the sunkissed lustre of a treasured memory. And Adaline’s wistful score enhances the mood, washing over you like a gentle breeze.
Rand’s anguished performance as Tim is the heartbeat of the film. Rand anchors the audience in Tim’s reality, forcing viewers to confront every parent’s worst fear without relinquishing all hope.
Red Balloon reminds us that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, and we may lose the people we love without warning. As heavy as that sounds, the film is ultimately a tale of resilience. We may live our lives in fear of heartbreak, but we eventually find ways to carry on. Love has the power to mend broken hearts and empower us in the face of profound tragedy.
