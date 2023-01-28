Shelf Pick: Erin’s Guide to Kissing Girls

Like the coming-of-age stories that have come before it, Erin’s Guide to Kissing Girls shows the trickiness of adolescence, particularly when sexuality, identity, and relationships are thrown into the mix. Based on the 2018 short film of the same name, the film follows a group of girls navigating the hardships of middle school, friendships, and romances.
Watch the trailer now:
The film’s synopsis:
As middle school is ending, Erin, the only out person in her grade, and Liz, fellow comic nerd and track star, find their friendship tested when Liz is accepted to private school and Erin falls hard for new girl and ex-child-star, Sydni.
Erin’s Guide to Kissing Girls opens at Toronto’s Carlton Cinema and becomes available on digital and on-demand on February 3.
