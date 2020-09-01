Shudder: What to Watch – September 2020

With August behind us, the days are cooling down, and the nights are growing longer, making it a great time to stay home and binge movies without summer FOMO. Shudder’s September line-up is full of wicked delights to help you transition from months of blistering summer heatwaves to cool autumn breezes and pumpkin spiced everything. And as an added treat, today Shudder kicked off its supersized 61 Days of Halloween celebration.
This month’s programming includes new Fantasia acquisitions, a Vincent Price collection, and a completely bonkers Nic Cage performance. But two titles stand out as must-watches. I’ll be reserving spots on my calendar for Timo Tjahjanto’s supernatural thriller, May the Devil Take You, and David Gregory’s The Lost Soul. The former is a terrifying tale about a broken demonic pact. The later film is a fascinating deep-dive into Richard Stanley’s failed attempt to adapt The Island of Dr. Moreau. All the details are listed below.
Shudder’s 61 Days of Halloween Line-up
Shudder’s 61 Days of Halloween is a two-month celebration of the service’s horror, thriller, and supernatural content. 61 Days of Halloween offers viewers weekly original/exclusive movie premieres including “a new The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Halloween special; a collection of unforgettable chillers from the “master of mayhem,” Vincent Price; a third installment of holiday favorite The Ghoul Log; the return of the Shudder Halloween Hotline; and 61 days of daily recommendations from Shudder curator Sam Zimmerman.”
COLOR OUT OF SPACE — September 1
After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a living nightmare. Based on the classic H.P. Lovecraft short story, adapted and directed by Richard Stanely. STARRING: Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliott Knight, Josh C. Waller, Q’orianka Kilcher, Tommy Chong. A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE.
NOS4A2 season 2 — binge release September 10
NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (rising star Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Emmy®-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future. The series also stars Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti. Based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) and Hill. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
SPIRAL — September 17
Malik (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, American Horror Story), and Aaron (Ari Cohen, It: Chapter Two), a same-sex couple, move to a small town in search of a better environment for them and their 16-year-old daughter (Jennifer Laporte, Web of Dreams). But nothing is as it seems as something sinister lies behind the picturesque homes and welcoming faces of their new neighbors. With Ty Wood, Chandra West and Lochlyn Munroe. Written by Colin Minihan (writer of the Shudder Original Z and the upcoming new Urban Legend) and John Poliquin, directed by Kurtis David Harder (Summerland). A SHUDDER ORIGINAL. (Also available on Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ).
VEROTIKA — September 24
Experience an odyssey into the mind of rock legend Glenn Danzig (The Misfits, Danzig) in his directorial debut, a creepy, surreal, and bloody trilogy of erotic horror stories that critics have called “absolutely bonkers” (Rolling Stone), “a new cult horror favorite” (Bloody Disgusting) with the AV Club saying “everyone should get the chance to see what Danzig’s ego hath wrought…All I want to do is watch this movie again, with as many of my friends as I can assemble.” Starring Ashley Wisdom, Rachel Alig, Alice Tate), Kayden Kross , Scotch Hopkins, Sean Kanan and Natalia Borowsky. Directed by Glenn Danzig. A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE. (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ).
SCARE ME — October 1
Sundance 2020 Official Selection. During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories. The more Fred
and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin. The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny may be the better storyteller. Starring Aya Cash, Josh Ruben and Chris Redd. Directed by Josh Ruben. A SHUDDER ORIGINAL. (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ).
THE VINCENT PRICE COLLECTION — available October 1
Terror, thy name is Price! In film history, few actors have been as closely associated with horror as Vincent Price, and for good reason. Price presented a unique brand of intelligence and refinement underscored with a delight in the macabre and a touch of madness. This Halloween, we are thrilled (and chilled) to present five classic films starring “the Merchant of Menace.” Featuring three of Price’s acclaimed Edgar Allan Poe films directed by Roger Corman—House of Usher, The Masque of the Red Death and The Tomb of Ligeia—along with Theater of Blood (co-starring Diana Rigg) and The Monster Club (premiering Oct. 5) with John Carradine and Donald Pleasance. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
‘REVENGE OF THE GHOUL LOG’ — October 1
The “Ghoul Log” is Halloween’s answer to the Christmas Yule Log: a 24/7 streaming jack-o’-lantern providing the perfect ambience for all your Halloween festivities. Fan favorites The Ghoul Log and Return of the Ghoul Log are back, along with a spooky new edition for 2020.
THE CLEANSING HOUR — October 8
Max and Drew are millennial entrepreneurs who’ve made themselves famous with a webcast they created called “The Cleansing Hour,” which streams live exorcisms. The catch? Each ceremony is elaborately staged to look real in order to dupe their global audience—until today, when today’s subject, Drew’s fiancé, actually turns out to be possessed. Starring Ryan Guzman, Kyle Gallner, Alix Angelis. Directed by Damien LeVeck. A SHUDDER ORIGINAL. (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ).
THE MORTUARY COLLECTION — October 15
A young drifter applies for a job at the local mortuary and meets an eccentric mortician who chronicles the strange history of the town through a series of twisted tales, each more terrifying than the last. Starring Clancy Brown, Caitlin Custer, Barak Hardley, Christine Kilmer and Jacob Elordi. Directed by Ryan Spindell. A SHUDDER ORIGINAL. (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ).
32 MALASANA STREET — October 22
It’s 1976. The Olmedo family has left the countryside for a new life in Madrid. But their new home becomes a house of horrors in this hit supernatural thriller based on actual paranormal events. Starring Begoña Vargas, Iván Marcos, Bea Segura, Sergio Castellanos, José Luis de Madariaga, Iván Renedo, Javier Botet. Directed by Alberto Pintó. A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE. (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ).
JOE BOB HALLOWEEN 2020 SPECIAL (working title) — October 23 at 9pm ET
In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and exploitation movie expert Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season.
MAY THE DEVIL TAKE YOU TOO — October 29
Timo Tjahjanto has made a name for himself as one of the world’s most exciting horror directors, with standout segments in anthology films The ABCs of Death and V/H/S/ 2, and features like supernatural thrill ride May the Devil Take You and action extravaganza The Night Comes for Us. Now Tjahjanto returns with a sequel to his unforgettable 2018 hit. Two years after escaping from demonic terror, a young woman is still haunted by unnatural visions. The dangers that await her and her friends are increasingly threatening: the figure of darkness rises to take their lives. Starring Chelsea Islan, Widika Sidmore, Baskara Mahendra and Hadijah Shahab. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto. A SHUDDER ORIGINAL. (Also available on Shudder Canada and Shudder UK).
HALLOWEEN HOTLINE — EVERY FRIDAY IN OCTOBER
For the second year in a row, Shudder’s head curator, Samuel Zimmerman, will be offering callers live, personalized picks for what to watch. Movie lovers from around the world are invited to call Sam (via a new number to be announced) every Friday in October from 3-4pm ET and tell him about their mood or taste. From that information, Sam will use his horror knowledge to pick films from Shudder’s vast library custom-suited for them. (Read a recap of last year’s hotline recommendations). We can’t promise every call will be answered, but Sam will get to as many as he can during each hour. While the recommendations are provided for free, please note that normal phone and long-distance charges may apply.
Shudder September programming highlights
SHUDDER ORIGINAL/EXCLUSIVE MOVIES
NEW SERIES FOR SEPTEMBER
NEW MOVIES FOR SEPTEMBER
September 1
BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA (Director: Francis Ford Coppola)
From Francis Ford Coppola comes a new take on the classic and chilling tale of a seductive Transylvanian prince, who travels from Eastern Europe to 19th century London in search of human love. Starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, Tom Waits. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
COUNTESS DRACULA (Director: Peter Sasdy)
A mad Hungarian countess follows a medieval beauty regimen that depletes the local supply of maidens. Starring Ingrid Pitt, Nigel Green, Sandor Elès. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
THE VAMPIRE LOVERS (Director: Roy Ward Baker)
A general and a baron hunt a vampire named Carmilla who seduces and bites their daughters. Starring Peter Cushing, Ingrid Pitt, George Cole, Madeline Smith.
VICTOR CROWLEY (Director: Adam Green)
Andrew Yong has spent over a decade claiming that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the 2007 massacre that left over 40 dead. Yong’s allegations have been met with widespread disbelief, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past. Starring Parry Shen, Kane Hodder, Laura Ortiz, Dave Sheridan, Krystal Joy Brown.
September 2
LOST SOUL: THE DOOMED JOURNEY OF RICHARD STANLEY’S ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU (Director: David Gregory).
Australian filmmaker Richard Stanley (Color Out of Space) came up with an ambitious plan for adapting The Island of Dr. Moreau. But casting Val Kilmer and Marlon Brando proved to be his undoing and he was fired off the film. What happens after that must be seen to be believed. Starring Richard Stanley, Fairuza Balk, Hugh Dickson, Oli Dickson. (Also available on Shudder Canada and UK).
September 7
FADE TO BLACK (Director: Vernon Zimmerman)
Shy, lonely Eric delivers film supplies for a living, but exists only to see movies and immerse himself in fantasies about characters and stars. Frequently bullied and betrayed, Eric is gripped by homicidal rage and launches a series of grotesque murders, all patterned after characters and incidents from his beloved movies. Starring Dennis Christopher, Tim Thomerson, Gwynne Gilford. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
SOUTHBOUND (Directors: Roxanne Benjamin, David Bruckner, Patrick Horvath, Radio Silence)
On a desolate stretch of desert highway, two men on the run from their past, a band on their way to the next gig, a man struggling to get home, a brother in search of his long-lost sister and a family on vacation are forced to confront their worst fears and darkest secrets in these interwoven tales of terror and remorse on the open road. Starring Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Chad Villella, Fabianne Therese, Dana Gould, David Yow. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
September 10
September 14
DOOR INTO DARKNESS (Director: Dario Argento)
Four Spine tingling episodes presented by Italy’s undisputed master of horror, Dario Argento. Originally made in 1973 for Italian Television, Door Into Darkness was highly controversial at the time for its boundary pushing and levels of violence. Starring Enzo Cerusico, Robert Hoffmann, Aldo Reggiani. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
HOLLISTON (Seasons 1 and 2)
Two down-and-out aspiring horror movie filmmakers struggle with life, career, and the opposite sex in beloved cult sitcom full of tremendous laughs, cartoonish violence and genuine heart. Full series binge release. Starring Adam Green, Joe Lynch, Laura Ortiz, Corri English and Dee Snider. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
STARFISH (Director: A.T. White)
With reality fraying at the edges, Aubrey finds herself following a string of mixtapes left by her dead friend. The clues unravel the secrets of a mysterious Signal; one that could either save the world… or condemn it. Starring Virginia Gardner, Christina Masterson, Eric Beecroft, Natalie Mitchell. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
September 17
September 21
RABBIT (Director: Luke Shanahan)
A year after her identical twins disappearance, Maude is haunted by visions of the violent abduction. Convinced she is still alive, Maude attempts to trace her sister’s final steps. Starring Adelaide Clemens, Alex Russell, Veerle Baetens. (Also available on Shudder Canada).
September 24
