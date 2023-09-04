Spoiled Rotten 259 – Revisiting Blade: Trinity

w/ Special Guest Victor Stiff

ThatShelf.com presents:
Spoiled Rotten – A podcast where Ben and Daniel navigate the world of comic book movies and TV.

Special guest, Victor, of That Shelf, helps Ben and Daniel spoil David S. Goyer’s Blade: Trinity!

