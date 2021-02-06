Sundance 2021: Questlove’s Summer of Soul Review

A deep dive into the stellar Sundance documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), capturing a major music moment too long overlooked. Directed by Ahmir-Khalib Thompson – aka Questlove of The Roots – and featuring an all-star ensemble that includes everyone from Stevie Wonder to Sly and The Family Stone, with the 5th Dimension, Nina Simone, The Staple Singers and countless others, the film took home both the Grand Jury and Audience Award prizes at Sundance.
Summer of Soul is a must-see documentary for music fans. Watch Managing Editor Jason Gorber’s in-depth review below:
Comments