The ‘Dead Ringers’ Teaser Trailer Has Us Seeing Double

Is there a doctor in the house? What if there were two of them? And what if they were both Rachel Weisz?
The beloved British actress is ready to bring her incredible talents to the world of prestige TV with Dead Ringers, a six-episode limited series from Prime Video debuting on April 21. A modern, female take on David Cronenberg‘s original 1988 thriller, Weisz stars in the dual roles of twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle. The series is set to follow the sisters and the lengths they will go to challenge antiquated practices in the world of women’s health. But how far is too far? We’ll find out in April.
Though stricter plot details have yet to be revealed, the show’s new teaser trailer confirms that it’s going to be a bloody good time. Little is shown, but we do get a glimpse of Weisz in both roles, as well as a single line that speaks volumes: “Radicalism always begins with something small.”
Weisz also serves as an executive producer on the show, alongside creator/writer/showrunner Alice Birch (Lady Macbeth) and filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene), who directs the show’s first two episodes. Other directors on the series include Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), Karena Evans (Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (Y: The Last Man).
Alongside Weisz, the series also stars Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Michael Chernus (Severance), Jennifer Ehle (Saint Maud), and Emily Meade (The Leftovers).
Originally starring Jeremy Irons as the twins, Dead Ringers was and still is a seminal Canadian drama that was awarded 10 Genie Awards in 1989, including Best Motion Picture. The original film is based on the novel Twins by Bari Wood, which is itself loosely based on the lives of real-life twin gynecologists Stewart and Cyril Marcus.
