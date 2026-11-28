Oh, the weather outside is oddly delightful and the thought of going to the mall in December is frightful. With only a month of holiday shopping left, get them LEGO, LEGO, LEGO!
As Black Friday deals pop up faster than you can keep up with, now is the perfect time to cross some gifts off your holiday list. Here are a bunch of sets that anyone would be excited to receive as a present this year.
For the Pokémon fan
Pikachu and Poké Ball (#72152)
The most popular Pokémon character gets a sharp display piece that really captures the essence of the franchise. While several Pokémon LEGO sets satisfy fans who “want to catch them all,” none capture the action of throwing a Poké Ball into the arena and having your champion emerge like this build. Gamers and fans of the series’ cartoons will love this set.
For the Jurassic Park franchise fan
Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops (#77985)
As the Jurassic World franchise, which now spans film and an animated series, attempts to retool itself, the one thing that remains consistent is the audience’s love for dinosaurs. As the Tyrannosaurus Rex set before it, the Triceratops fossil set lets you bring that museum-style historical aesthetic home in a desktop-friendly way. Jurassic Park fans, I’m talking those who know the 1993 film inside and out, will appreciate a few deep cuts in the display, including a Dr. Gerry Harding (Gerald R. Molen) minifigure.
For the Star Wars fan
LEGO Star Wars Gingerbread AAT-AT Walker (#40806)
Tired of putting away your Star Wars collectibles to make room for holiday decorations? Rejoice! Now you can have the best of both worlds! Transforming an iconic vehicle of the Empire into a gingerbread, the Star Wars AT-AT Walker allows Star Wars faithful to display their fandom in a creative way. Plus, the Gingerbread Darth Vader is an adorable must-have for any serious minifigure collector.
For those who love the holidays and pop culture
Buddy the Elf (#40865)
A true modern classic, Elf is one the rare films to find its place in the Christmas movie cultural zeitgeist. Constantly available on television and streaming services come December, it is a perfect film to watch with the whole family or solo when wrapping presents. The LEGO version of Buddy the Elf is designed to bring the magic of the North Pole into your personal space. Whether placed in the family room or the office, the whimsy radiating from this set will bring a smile to everyone’s face.
For the Kaiju fan
Godzilla (#21375)
Hot off a box-office smash, with Godzilla Minus Zero opening at number one, the King of Monsters is coming to reign over LEGO as well. At a whopping 5,363 pieces, the LEGO Godzilla is truly a beast. Looking far better than the initial LEGO Ideas submission that birthed it, this set is a must for fans who like their heroes equipped with jagged dorsal fins and a fierce heat ray.
For the 90s stop-motion animation fan
Wallace & Gromit (#21371)
Aardman Animations’ dynamic duo finally gets the LEGO treatment, and I couldn’t be more excited. A true throwback to the 90s, it is hard not to look at this set and have instant flashbacks to your favourite moments from the various films. It captures that “next adventure is around the bend” vibe; the only thing that could make this set any better is if they included a Feathers McGraw build as well!