Black Hole Films Episode 176 – Son of Godzilla & Godzilla SHOWA Era Pt 2

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Christine Krawczyk joins Jeremy for SON OF GODZILLA and Jeremy gets a lesson from a lifelong Godzilla fan, while hardly being able to contain himself over the joy that Mini-zilla brings him.

Part 2 where Jeremy dives into Criterion’s GODZILLA SHOW ERA Collection. Part 3 of a 3 part series!

Follow guest Christine Krawczyk & her shop TheSideKickCafe

