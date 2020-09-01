Black Hole Films Episode 176 – Son of Godzilla & Godzilla SHOWA Era Pt 2

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Christine Krawczyk joins Jeremy for SON OF GODZILLA and Jeremy gets a lesson from a lifelong Godzilla fan, while hardly being able to contain himself over the joy that Mini-zilla brings him.
Part 2 where Jeremy dives into Criterion’s GODZILLA SHOW ERA Collection. Part 3 of a 3 part series!
Follow guest Christine Krawczyk & her shop TheSideKickCafe on Twitter
