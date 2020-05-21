Blood Machines’ Mind-melting Trailer Must Be Seen to Be Believed

Like any critic worth their salt, I watch hundreds of movies a year. At some point over 12-months, I eventually screen every feature on my must-see list. So, it’s not often that a movie gets away from me. But that’s precisely what happened with Seth Ickerman’s blindingly colourful cosmic opera, Blood Machines.
I missed Blood Machines when it screened at Toronto After Dark last fall, and it’s been gnawing away at me ever since. If one film demands to screen in a giant theatre with a state-of-the-art sound system, this is it. And what bummed me the most is that I missed out on watching the film in a theatre full of pumped-up sci-fi fans.
Blood Machines is now available to stream on Shudder and this is your chance to see the cause for excitement.
This film looks like nothing else out there right now. Imagine a neon-soaked paean to cornball ‘80s sci-fi and horror B-movies, all backed by a pulse-pounding Carpenter-esque score. Words do the trailer no justice. Take a look…
Blood Machines trailer:
Blood Machines only clocks in at 50-minutes. I suspect that’s because the film’s intensity is too much to handle for much longer. Any more exposure to its nuclear-level visuals would cause your eyes to melt and run out of their sockets. This film looks like “all the fun,” and I’m thrilled that I’ll finally get to watch it now that it’s on Shudder.
Who’s with me?
Blood Machines synopsis:
Two space hunters are tracking down a machine trying to free itself. After taking it down, they witness a mystical phenomenon: the ghost of a young woman pulls itself out of the machine, as if the spaceship had a soul. Trying to understand the nature of this entity, they start chasing the woman through space.
Inspired by the spirit of the 80’s films and music, BLOOD MACHINES is a 50-minute, sci-fi horror mind-melter told in three chapters, scored by acclaimed and reclusive French synth-wave artist Carpenter Brut, and expanded from their music video of their track Turbo Killer. Starring Elisa Lasowski, Anders Heinrichsen and Noémie Stevens, written and directed by Seth Ickerman.
Blood Machines is available to stream on Shudder on May 21st, 2020.
