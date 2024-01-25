Contra Zoom Pod Episode 266: 2024 Oscar Nomination Reactions

The 2024 Oscar nominations have now been announced with Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie and Maestro leading the pack. We go over the big categories and discuss what we think of the crop of nominees including who our pleasant surprises were and biggest snubs. Joining the show is Matthew Simpson, one half of the ⁠Awesome Friday⁠ podcast and co-founder of the ⁠Cascadian Film and Television Critics Association⁠.

Check out the ⁠full list of nominees⁠.

Listen to Dakota’s appearance on the ⁠Oscars Death Race Podcast⁠ with Paulo Bautista as he attempted to predict who would be nominated.

Want to track what nominated films you’ve seen? Use ⁠Death Race Tracking⁠ or ⁠Oscars Death Race⁠, two excellent sites.

For more of Matthew’s work check out his ⁠personal portfolio⁠. Follow Awesome Friday on ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠.

Read Kyle Garzon’s review of the Disney+ show ⁠Echo⁠ and Brodie Cotnam’s review of ⁠The Teachers’ Lounge⁠ on Contra Zoom.

Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.




