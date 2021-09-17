Cry Macho Video Review

Clint Eastwood’s new drama, Cry Macho, is a mostly maudlin yet kind of remarkable film that allows the legend to play with his own iconography.
The legendary actor/director stars here as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder. His life takes a turn when he takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son (newcomer Eduardo Minett) home from Mexico. The pair find themselves connecting in unexpected ways along the challenging journey home, opening up a shot at redemption for the world-weary Milo.
Two-time Oscar winner Eastwood directed Cry Macho from a screenplay by Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nash, based on the novel by Nash. That Shelf’s Chief Film Critic and Managing Editor, Jason Gorber, gives us his take on the film below:
CRY MACHO is pretty wild, made by a filmmaker and icon completely at ease with telling a tale that feels like it has no stakes or consequences but just enjoys riding along its path. It's so affable it could be farcical, yet in its quiet way it almost manages to work.
— Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) September 15, 2021
Cry Macho opens in theatres (in the U.S. and Canada) and on HBO Max (in the U.S.) starting September 17.
Comments