FWL and Hoovie’s Preview Club Offers Film Lovers an Exclusive Streaming Experience

Earlier this morning, Films We Like and Hoovie announced their promising new streaming collaboration Preview Club. Preview Clubs sounds like an exciting new way to celebrate cinema, and it’s definitely the type of service film lovers need to know about. We’ve published the official press release down below.
Today, award-winning Canadian indie distributor Films We Like and Canada’s indie social cinema platform, Hoovie announced their collaboration to encourage and empower people to build community through cinema. Reimagining the way people engage with film, ideas, issues and each other, together they have created Preview Club VOL. 1, a members-only movie club of monthly, exclusive first-look festival hits.
With streaming at an all-time high and a plethora of providers to choose from, Hoovie and Films We Like are partnering to offer film lovers a cinematic experience unavailable by mega-streamers, curating a very special programming of films from the world’s most prestigious film festivals: Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Toronto and Sundance.
Every month, April-September, members receive exclusive access for one week to never-before-released international films and then have an opportunity to virtually participate in a members-only “happy hour” on the last Thursday of every month.
After the viewing window, members will have a chance to come together at the happy hour for a lively Q&A with the director or subject matter expert and group discussion, moderated by an arts and culture influencer. Think of this as a book club, for movie lovers! You’ll get the inside scoop on the film, its subject and the people behind it.
To help enhance the communal experience of watching films together, each film is paired with an organic wine from BC organic winery SUMMERHILL PYRAMID WINES. Sommelier Susan Watkins who masterfully pairs wines with food and music has paired these select films with a stellar bottle of Okanagan Valley wine.
Not only that, but club members can also discuss Preview Club films with their friends in their own mini, private movie club (a video conversation room on the Hoovie platform). And to keep the conversation going, subscribers will have access to a members-only community (details coming).
Monthly Films:
PERFUMES
Synopsis: A chauffeur lands a driving job with a celebrity perfumer, Anne Walberg, who creates fragrances and sells her incredible talent to companies of all kinds. She lives as a diva, selfish, well-tempered.
Dir: Grégory Magne
Country: France
Cast: Emmanuelle Devos, Grégory Montel, Zelie Rixhon, Sergi Lopez
Screening date: Thursday, April 22, 2021
100% on Rotten Tomatoes!
UNDINE
Selected to compete for the Golden Bear at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. Actress, Paula Beer, won the Silver Bear for Best Actress.
Synopsis: Undine works as a historian lecturing on Berlin’s urban development. But when the man she loves leaves her, the ancient myth catches up with her. Undine has to kill the man who betrays her and return to the water.
Dir: Christian Pitzold
Country: Germany, France
Cast: Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Jacob Matschenz
Screening date: Thursday, May 20, 2021
TOVE
Selected as the Finnish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.
Synopsis: The movie centres on the life of Tove Jansson, showing both her personal relationships, and the creation of the popular Moomin books.
Dir: Zaida Bergroth
Country: Sweden, Finland
Cast: Alma Pöysti, Krista Kosonen, Shanti Roney, Joanna Haartti
Screening date: Thursday, June 24, 2021
LISTEN
Selected as the Portuguese entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.
Synopsis: In the outskirts of London, Portuguese couple and parents of three, Bela and Jota struggle to make ends meet. When a misunderstanding arises at school with their deaf daughter, British social services grow concerned for the safety of their children. LISTEN portrays the tireless battle of these immigrant parents against the law to keep their family together.
Dir: Ana Rocha
Country: Portugal, UK
Cast: Lúcia Moniz, Sophia Myles, Ruben Garcia
Screening date: July 22, 2021
499
Selected for the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won Best Cinematography Award.
Synopsis: Upon the 500-year anniversary of the Spanish Conquest, the documentary follows a 16th-century conquistador (Eduardo San Juan) who begins a journey in modern-day Mexico, remembering events from his past while encountering the testimonies of survivors of contemporary violence.
Dir: Rodrigo Reyes
Country: Mexico, USA
Cast: Eduardo San Juan
Screening date: August 26, 2021
WIFE OF A SPY
Winner of the Silver Lion at the 77th Venice International Film Festival.
Synopsis: The year is 1940 in Kobe, the night before the outbreak of World War II. Local merchant, Yusaku Fukuhara, senses that things are headed in an unsettling direction. He leaves his wife Satoko behind and travels to Manchuria with his nephew, Fumio Takeshita. There, Yusaku coincidentally witnesses a barbarous act and is determined to bring it to light.
Dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Cast: Yū Aoi, Issey Takahashi, Masahiro Higashide
Screening date: September 23, 2021
For more information about Preview Club VOL. 1 (including how to subscribe), click here.
