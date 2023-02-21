Shelf Pick: Inspiring Eco-Doc Hell or Clean Water Hits Digital

When it comes to fighting climate change and helping to clean up the environment, small acts can make a big difference. That’s the mantra that the central character of director Cody Westman’s inspiring documentary Hell or Clean Water lives by – and we could all learn a lot from him.
Hell or Clean Water tells the story of Shawn Bath, a former fisherman from Newfoundland who undergoes a life-changing experience that transforms him into an environmental crusader. From littering the ocean himself to now dedicating his life to cleaning up the massive debris that plagues the waters of his home, this is an incredible story of redemption and hope.
Hell or Clean Water Trailer:
As Shawn dives into harbors in search of sea urchins, he discovers something much more profound and soul-crushing. The ocean floors are covered in an overwhelming amount of waste, from tires and boat parts to fishing equipment and plastics. Shawn soon becomes obsessed with cleaning up the mess and quits his job to single-handedly remove thousands of pounds of trash from the ocean. However, this mission comes at a cost, and Shawn soon finds himself in a financial bind with little help from the government and only small donations. Despite the mounting pressure, he never loses hope and continues to fight for what he believes in.
Shawn Bath’s story is an inspiration to anyone who wants to try to make a difference. Through his dedication and perseverance, he reminds us that even one person can make a significant impact on the world. So strap on your scuba tank and prepare for a heart-wrenching journey in Hell or Clean Water.
Hell or Clean Water is available on February 21 in Canada on iTunes, Bell VOD, Shaw VOD, Telus VOD, and Vimeo VOD.
