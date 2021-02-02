comPOSERS Episode 97: Gattaca

This week, we delve into the “not-too-distant-future” of 1997 where deGENErates like us face non-stop discrimination, even when they look like Ethan Hawke and not Alex!
Join us as we discuss Gattaca and its minimalist score by Michael “I’d rather be doing opera” Nyman.
