Roofman Review: TIFF 2025

“He was such a nice guy.” The witnesses and victims to a string of robberies committed by a thief dubbed “the Roofman” unanimously praise a gentle giant. He’s a contemporary Robin Hood who steals from the rich and gives to the poor, although the needy party often proves to be himself. Channing Tatum stars as real life thief Jeffrey Manchester, who pulled a string of robberies by busting through roofs of McDonald’s and other franchises 20 years ago. Those ingredients make for a great story about a nice guy thwarting American capitalism.
Anyone who cries “Eat the rich!” will gladly add a side of fries to this heartwarming true crime from director/co-writer Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines). The film, which is warm but far more serious than the trailers suggest, plays like a palette cleanser that evolves with an aftertaste with a complexity of flavours. Roofman quietly grows on you with its light-hearted account of economic necessity in harsh times.
Manchester is a down-on-his-luck dad when Roofman introduces him as he embarrasses his daughter on her birthday. His gift disappoints her, as it’s his old Erector set re-gifted. She wants a new bike, but he’s too broke to afford training wheels. The girl’s mother, Jeffrey’s ex, has the upper hand in the relationship and he’ll do anything to provide for the family and win them back. One quick trip through the roof of a Mickey D’s and he’s loving it, grabbing bags of cash that won’t be missed by corporate America.
As Jeffrey pulls his heists, he shows an affinity for the working class, as the minimum wage employees shouldn’t be put in harm’s way to protect the earnings of their capitalist overlords. Jeffrey holds them hostage with kindness. By the time he lands in court, they seem more like character witnesses for his defense rather than parties for whom he was charged, convicted, and jailed for harming.
Tatum makes Jeffrey such a likable everyman that it’s hard not to get in on the love. The Roofman just has an air of sincerity. He’s a teddy bear with a stripper’s body that caters itself well to physical comedy. He’s wholesome, but with a flick of danger. So, when Roofman pulls a Shawshank and escapes prison under a truck so that he can see his daughter again, one can’t help but root for him.
Many miles away, he lands at a Toys R Us in search of shelter. The big box toy store offers another striking metaphor for Jeffrey’s warmth and all-American vibe. He survives in a display wall, gradually amassing goods from the store as ramshackle furniture and sustaining himself with peanut M&Ms while waiting for his jailbreak to fade from the news cycle.
However, being a 24/7 presence in the store lets him set eyes on Leigh (Kirsten Dunst). She’s an employee at the store who works hard to provide for her two daughters. But as Jeffrey taps into the surveillance cameras to stay safe, and also just to avoid boredom, he recognizes the unfair dynamic between Leigh and her power-tripping supervisor (Peter Dinklage). Jeffery can’t help but kick into Roofman mode and intervene on Leigh’s behalf without her knowing.
Tatum and Dunst find wonderful chemistry together as Jeffrey and Leigh strike up a relationship. She doesn’t know that he lives in her store, and there’s a bittersweet hint to their doomed relationship from the start. Jeffrey’s interest is premised on a cover, and every story is a mix half-truths, and outright lies. While Tatum sells every fib with convincing earnestness, Dunst is heartbreakingly good as Leigh realizes this romance is too good to be true. Jeffrey’s just another man who let her down.
Cianfrance and Dunst have a subtle and unshowy way of capturing the daily lies we embrace and tell ourselves in order to keep the fantasy alive. In one scene, Jeffrey wins over Leigh’s daughter by buying her a car with stolen money and giving her a driving lesson. Leigh sits in the back seat, and her face is barely in focus while Jeffrey jammers on to encourage Leigh’s daughter, all the while letting his guard down enough for his story to slip up. Leigh’s face sags ever so imperceptibly as the weight of disappointment overcomes the moment.
For all the lies, though, Roofman asks audiences a harder question about where they draw the line with deviant behaviour. Does Jeffrey’s kindness redeem him? Can good people do bad things and still be on the right side of the moral order? Or are the greater crimes that threaten American families more corporate than criminal? The film deftly draws us into these questions and invites audiences to explore the dynamics of working class life where shitty manages and well-meaning petty thieves exist on a spectrum thanks to winning supporting turns by Peter Dinklage, LaKeith Stanfield, and Juno Temple.
Cianfrance presents a film with no easy answers, and Tatum’s absolutely winning performance walks a tricky high-wire act that makes Jeffrey so impossibly likable even if he is, categorically, a criminal. The film’s subtle sense of humour ultimately leaves it to the audience to decide who the real criminals are in a society in which punching through a McDonald’s seems like the only option.