When you see seven credited writers on one feature, it’s a pretty good bet that the story’s going to feel like half a dozen people-plus had their hands in the pie. The result? A dessert that feels overmixed and unoriginal.
Seeing Garfunkel & Oates duo Riki Lindhome & Kate Micucci with original story credits sets certain expectations. Ones that include cheeky, inspired songs and a very irreverent (and likely white) take on Cinderella. Instead, Steps aims for a story about outsiders, blended families, and a reimagining of a classic tale from a rarely centred point of view. It’s an exciting goal, and while it aims for greatness, the Netflix animated film delivers plenty of sparkle and very little substance.
Co-director Alyce Tzue (along with John Ripa) worked from Linhome and Micucci’s original idea, but smartly evolved the story so that Cinderella’s stepmother and stepsisters are Asian, with Tzue bringing her experiences as a Taiwanese-Chinese American into the fold. That kind of specificity should make for an exciting, fresh take on well-worn material. But with only a few oblique references to their Asianness, it ends up flattening their identity so it feels like a convenient concept.
Stacked voice cast
Ali Wong is the closest thing to a secret weapon amongst a murderer’s row of voice talent that includes Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Lisa Gilroy, Young Mazino, and Peter Dinklage. Wong shines as Lilith, one-half of Cinderella’s stepsisters who insists that we’ve got the well-known story all wrong.
You see, when Lilith and Margot (Hsu)’s mom, a traveling seamstress, falls in love and marries Edmund, their new sibling is none other than kindness incarnate Cinderella (Seyfried, having quite a run). The blonde beauty prances around the castle in the kingdom of Alouette as woodland creatures flock to her side. Despite their seeming differences, all the girls get along. That is, until a line is crossed and the rift makes Cinderella an instant enemy.
Teenage betrayal
During a fancy party at spoiled pal Priscilla’s (Glaser, in delicious mean girl mode), the stepsisters are deemed weird and gauche amidst the fussy normies sitting around the table, clutching their pearls at their stories and impressions. When Cinderella doesn’t stand up for her, Lilith feels betrayed and othered, vowing not to try to fit in but to widen the gap even further. Setting her teen makeover montage to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” makes clear that she’s more angsty than evil.
Margot is the people-pleaser, and least developed character, who’s often pleading with everyone to just get along. She of course follows her older sister’s lead, however misguided. Occasionally, Steps does poke fun at Cinderella’s blind optimism. When she encourages down-on-their-luck townspeople not to fret because there’s nothing a smile can’t fix, Seyfried’s vocals may be sweet but don’t really produce results. Turns out you do need more than a “Smile and a Song.”
Royal Ball redux
In a 10-second montage, we learn that Cinderella’s dad has died (why does a parent always die in animated movies?), making her an orphan and a bit of a stranger in her own house. Family grief is left mostly unexplored, a mere plot contrivance that never really pays off.
We soon get the familiar set-up for the big ball where the Prince (Radcliffe) will pick a wife and marry within 24 hours, but of course the steps aren’t invited. The Prince himself questions why he needs to choose within such a condensed timeline, adding a bit of meta commentary when the math doesn’t make sense. Meanwhile, Lilith discovers that Cinderella has had a fairy godmother (Bette Midler) this whole time. It feels good to know there’s a why behind her never-ending string of green lights.
Soon enough, Lilith swipes the magic wand, puts her and Margot in punk princess gowns, and crashes the Royal Ball, rebel goth girl style. Cinderella is about to seal her happily-ever-after with a kiss when Priscilla grabs the wand and becomes the chosen one. Chaos ensues.
A heroine’s journey
Fleeing Priscilla’s henchmen with that iconic glass slipper, the three sisters get lost in the forest. Suddenly, they’re forced to rely on each other for survival, with Lilith as the obvious leader. Except Margot has been turned into a frog (sure!) and will stay that way if they can’t reverse the spell in time.
Along the journey, we get trolls both spooky and studly. (It’s a nice bit of casting to reunite “Beef” co-stars Wong and Mazino as potential paramours.) Back in Alouette, Priscilla continues to take advantage of the Prince’s face blindness—a genuine LOL moment—and tries to convince him that she’s the same girl that he first connected with over daffodils. Meanwhile, Cinderella experiences sweating and BO for the first time. Slowly, the step-siblings are forced to confront the ways they didn’t show up for each other, and themselves.
Familiar beats with little new to say
What you expect to happen ultimately happens, with dazzling candy-coloured scenes that go down like cotton candy. As in, as soon as it hits your tongue, it’s already dissolving. And it’s unlikely that Steps will enter the pantheon of revisionist animated favourites. Putting an unexpected spin on classic stories to make room for the so-called antagonist’s perspective can absolutely be successful: just look at Wicked, Bad Guys, Wreck-It Ralph, and Despicable Me, to name a few.
But Steps has little to say that’s truly unexpected or fresh. We hit all the familiar beats, and when a new idea is introduced, it’s barely pursued enough to register.
It’s disappointing that even with so many writers in the room, the film still doesn’t unpack how different happily ever after could look in 2026.
Steps is streaming now on Netflix.