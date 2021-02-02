Sundance 2021: Judas and the Black Messiah Review

Our look at Shaka King’s remarkable film Judas and the Black Messiah – starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield – playing at this year’s virtual edition of the Sundance Film Festival.
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH – With fine direction by Shaka King & exceptional takes by Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback,this true life tragic tale fluctuates between operatic & intimate, avoiding zealotry and made all the more powerful for it #sundance2021 pic.twitter.com/gqyTVgQiBs
— Jason Gorber is virtually at #sundance2021 (@filmfest_ca) February 2, 2021
