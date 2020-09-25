one-night-in-miami-01

TIFF 2020 Review Roundup: This Year’s Standout Movies

by    |  

The Toronto International Film Festival is one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious movie festivals. So even though this year’s event was scaled back to 50 films due to COVID, it was still cinephile paradise.

With TIFF’s 45th edition now behind us, the That Shelf team finally had some time to reflect on all the great movies we caught at this year’s festival. Listed below is a collection of reviews and features covering the many films we screened at TIFF 2020.

TIFF 2020 REVIEWS

Shiva Baby – Directed by Emma Seligman
Read the review here.

Night of the Kings – Directed by Philippe Lacôte
Read the review here.
Night of the Kings

Under the Open Sky – Directed by Miwa Nishikawa
Read the review here.
under-the-open-sky-feature-image

Penguin Bloom – Directed by Glendyn Ivin
Read the review here.
Penguin Bloom

Here We Are – Directed by Nir Bergman
Read the review here.
TIFF 2020 Here We Are Featured

Inconvenient Indian – Directed by Michelle Latimer
Read the review here.
TIFF 2020 Inconvenient Indian

No Ordinary Man – Directed by Aisling Chin-Yee & Chase Joynt
Read the review here.
A photo of Billy Tipton sitting on a table in a still from No Ordinary Man

Akilla’s Escape – Directed by Charles Officer
Read the review here.
Akilla's Escape

The Way I See It – Directed by Dawn Porter
Read the review here.
the-way-i-see-it-feature-image

I Care A Lot – Directed by J Blakeson
Read the review here.

The Third Day – Created by Dennis Kelly & Felix Barrett
Read the review here.

Nomadland – Directed by Chloé Zhao
Read the review here.
TIFF 2020 Nomadland Review

The Father – Directed by Florian Zeller
Read the review here.
Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins seated opposite each other in The Father

One Night in Miami – Directed by Regina King
Read the review here.
One Night in Miami Review TIFF 2020

Pieces of a Woman – Directed by Kornél Mundruczó
Read the review here.
Pieces of a Woman

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel – Directed by Jennifer Abbott & Joel Bakan
Read the review here.
the-new-corporation-poster

Summer of 85 – Directed by François Ozon
Read the review here.
Summer of 85

The Boy from Medellin – Directed by Matthew Heineman
Read the review here.

Falling – Directed by Viggo Mortensen
Read the review here.

Concrete Cowboy – Directed by Ricky Staub
Read the review here.
concrete-cowboy-02

Wildfire – Directed by Cathy Brady
Read the review here.

I Am Greta – Directed by Nathan Grossman
Read the review here.
I-AM-GRETA-feature-image

Beans – Directed by Tracey Deer
Read the review here.
Beans

Shadow in the Cloud – Directed by Roseanne Liang
Read the review here.
shadow-in-the-cloud-feature-image

Ammonite – Directed by Francis Lee
Read the review here.

Another Round – Directed by Thomas Vinterberg
Read the review here.

The Water Man – Directed by David Oyelowo
Read the review here.
the-water-man-poster-feature-image

Good Joe Bell – Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green
Read the review here.
Good Joe Bell

Underplayed – Directed by Stacey Lee
Read the review here.
Underplayed

Saint-Narcisse – Directed by Bruce LaBruce
Read the review here.
Saint-Narcisse

Memory House – Directed by João Paulo Miranda Maria
Read the review here.
memory-house-feature-image

Wolfwalkers – Directed by Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart
Read the review here.
Wolfwalkers

The Kid Detective – Directed by Evan Morgan
Read the review here.
The Kid Detective

TIFF 2020 FEATURES

A Playlist of Memorable Soundtrack Moments
Read the feature here.
TIFF Logo

Violation Interview – Dusty Mancinelli & Madeleine Sims-Fewer
Read the feature here.
Violation Madeleine Sims-Fewer

TIFF 2020: The Drive-in Experience
Read the feature here.
TIFF 2020 Drive-in

