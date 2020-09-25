TIFF 2020 Review Roundup: This Year’s Standout Movies

The Toronto International Film Festival is one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious movie festivals. So even though this year’s event was scaled back to 50 films due to COVID, it was still cinephile paradise.
With TIFF’s 45th edition now behind us, the That Shelf team finally had some time to reflect on all the great movies we caught at this year’s festival. Listed below is a collection of reviews and features covering the many films we screened at TIFF 2020.
TIFF 2020 REVIEWS
Shiva Baby – Directed by Emma Seligman
Read the review here.
Night of the Kings – Directed by Philippe Lacôte
Read the review here.
Under the Open Sky – Directed by Miwa Nishikawa
Read the review here.
Penguin Bloom – Directed by Glendyn Ivin
Read the review here.
Here We Are – Directed by Nir Bergman
Read the review here.
Inconvenient Indian – Directed by Michelle Latimer
Read the review here.
No Ordinary Man – Directed by Aisling Chin-Yee & Chase Joynt
Read the review here.
Akilla’s Escape – Directed by Charles Officer
Read the review here.
The Way I See It – Directed by Dawn Porter
Read the review here.
I Care A Lot – Directed by J Blakeson
Read the review here.
The Third Day – Created by Dennis Kelly & Felix Barrett
Read the review here.
Nomadland – Directed by Chloé Zhao
Read the review here.
The Father – Directed by Florian Zeller
Read the review here.
One Night in Miami – Directed by Regina King
Read the review here.
Pieces of a Woman – Directed by Kornél Mundruczó
Read the review here.
The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel – Directed by Jennifer Abbott & Joel Bakan
Read the review here.
Summer of 85 – Directed by François Ozon
Read the review here.
The Boy from Medellin – Directed by Matthew Heineman
Read the review here.
Falling – Directed by Viggo Mortensen
Read the review here.
Concrete Cowboy – Directed by Ricky Staub
Read the review here.
Wildfire – Directed by Cathy Brady
Read the review here.
I Am Greta – Directed by Nathan Grossman
Read the review here.
Beans – Directed by Tracey Deer
Read the review here.
Shadow in the Cloud – Directed by Roseanne Liang
Read the review here.
Ammonite – Directed by Francis Lee
Read the review here.
Another Round – Directed by Thomas Vinterberg
Read the review here.
The Water Man – Directed by David Oyelowo
Read the review here.
Good Joe Bell – Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green
Read the review here.
Underplayed – Directed by Stacey Lee
Read the review here.
Saint-Narcisse – Directed by Bruce LaBruce
Read the review here.
Memory House – Directed by João Paulo Miranda Maria
Read the review here.
Wolfwalkers – Directed by Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart
Read the review here.
The Kid Detective – Directed by Evan Morgan
Read the review here.
TIFF 2020 FEATURES
A Playlist of Memorable Soundtrack Moments
Read the feature here.
Violation Interview – Dusty Mancinelli & Madeleine Sims-Fewer
Read the feature here.
TIFF 2020: The Drive-in Experience
Read the feature here.
