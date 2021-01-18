Not too much is known about the new Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aside from the fact that it is a new Disney+ TV series centering on Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) aka Bucky Barnes.
Disney offered fans a first look at the highly anticipated series at its annual investor day in December 2020 in the form of a trailer, but the no major details were offered by the teaser beyond some great looking action. It is known that Hydra operative and Captain America: Civil War baddie Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) will be the series villain, but it’s not clear if Cap himself – Chris Evans – will make more than a passing appearance in archival footage or flashbacks.
So when does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier start on Disney+?
Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:
After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they fight the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers.
Fans of the Captain America film series can also expect to see a few familiar faces, including Emily VanCamp as S.H.I.E.L.D agent Sharon Carter. Can Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Agent Coulson (Clarke Gregg), or Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) be far behind? Wyatt Russell has also been cast as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, the more militaristic successor to Captain America.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series director Kari Skogland, who was announced to be directing the pilot episode, is also no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – or at least its Netflix counterparts – having directed four episodes of The Punisher TV series.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19, 2021 and will consist of six episodes. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU along with the other Disney+ Marvel TV series’, including WandaVision, Loki, She-Hulk, Armor Wars, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion.
Comments