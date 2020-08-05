DC FanDome Trailer: The Fandom Celebration of the Summer

Hot on the heels of July’s Comic-Con@Home event comes a teaser trailer for DC FanDome. While last month’s Comic-Con event felt lacking in more than a few ways, DC FanDome has the potential to generate buzz by sharing some massive announcements.
DC FanDome is a free 24-hour virtual fan experience taking place on Saturday, August 22nd, which is being touted as a celebration of DC’s past, present, and future. The event will offer breaking news and juicy updates about titles across the DC multiverse of movies, TV, comics, and video games.
Additionally, fans will get to hear from the creators and casts of titles like Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Wonder Woman 1984.
To get their audience even more hyped for this month’s event, Warner Bros. dropped a new teaser trailer providing a small taste of what’s in store on August 22nd.
DC FanDome trailer:
Warner Bros. Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Ann Sarnoff, had this to say,
There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favuorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.
Events taking place at DC FanDome:
DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.
DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.
DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.
DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.
DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.
Pull Up to the Blerd & Boujee House: Where my Blerds at? The second annual celebration of Black nerd culture returns with the all-new Blerd & Boujee House at DC FanDome, bringing Blerds, LatinxGeeks and all nerds “party-with-a-purpose” vibes. As anyone lucky enough to get into the first-ever Blerd & Boujee boat party (featuring DJ D-Nice) at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 can attest, fans will not want to miss connections and conversations designed for the culture.
DC FanDome takes place on Saturday August 22, 2020. For more details head to DCcomics.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments